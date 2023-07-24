Several injured after pursuit ends in crash in Valley Glen

Five adults and a child were injured in a multi-vehicle crash as a result of a pursuit in Valley Glen on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a vehicle was stolen on Oxnard Street.

The owner of a Lincoln SUV says that as soon as he realized his car was stolen he called police, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit began at the 14400 block of Oxnard Street in Valley Glen.

Authorities then responded to the call at around 7:06 p.m.of a crash on Vanowen and Bellaire Avenue, about three miles away from where that pursuit began

At least five cars were involved in the crash where the five adults and child were transported in fair condition.

LAPD said they caught the driver and a passenger from the stolen Lincoln, but both need medical care before being taken into custody.

It was unclear if the driver and passenger were included in the total number of victims injured in the crash.