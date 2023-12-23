Several people arrested at DUI checkpoints in Riverside County

Deputies conducted two DUI checkpoints on Friday night into early Saturday morning, one in San Jacinto between the hours of 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and one in Norco between the hours of 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The San Jacinto checkpoint was conducted at an undisclosed location, where three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, two were arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license and six vehicles were stored or impounded.

The Norco checkpoint was conducted in the 2400 block of Hamner Avenue, where 555 vehicles were screened, two people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and five vehicles were towed.

The sheriff's department reminded the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol; some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. The department advised the public to always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoints was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway TrafficSafety Administration.