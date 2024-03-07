Severe thunderstorm warning issued in LA County

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the Santa Monica Mountains area. The weather system could accompany winds up to 60 mph as well as quarter-sized hail.

"We have a few strong thunderstorms starting to pop up," NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar said.

A special weather statement was issued in Pasadena, Alhambra and Monterey Park.

A special weather statement has been issued for Los Angeles County, CA until 4:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/MKSNhWE1Vu — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 7, 2024

The weather system could bring brief but heavy downpours, strong wind gusts as well as small hail, the National Weather Service warned.