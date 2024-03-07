First Alert Forecast

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in LA County

A special weather statement was also issued in the San Gabriel Valley area, which includes Pasadena and Alhambra, to warn people about hail and gusty winds.

By Helen Jeong

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning in the Santa Monica Mountains area. The weather system could accompany winds up to 60 mph as well as quarter-sized hail.

"We have a few strong thunderstorms starting to pop up," NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar said.

A special weather statement was issued in Pasadena, Alhambra and Monterey Park.

The weather system could bring brief but heavy downpours, strong wind gusts as well as small hail, the National Weather Service warned.

