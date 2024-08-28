The Los Angeles Dodgers were set to host the second Shohei Ohtani Bobbelehead night of the year Wednesday, giving lucky fans an opportunity to walk away with the special edition of the figurine.

While Bobblehead nights are held regularly, the coveted Ohtani Bobblehead, which features the baseball superstar and his dog, Decoy, may be even more sought-after as the Dodgers were expected to give away the special, golden version Wednesday.

Gold Shohei and Decoy bobbleheads? Be ready for 8/28. 👀 ⁰⁰🎟️: https://t.co/36IUWLzvoH pic.twitter.com/F0QWghmDQt — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 22, 2024

Here are ways to get a Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead.

Go to a Dodger game – early

To receive a free Bobblehead, the first step is to buy a ticket to the game.

But getting a ticket to Wednesday’s match against the Baltimore Orioles may be easier than receiving the free giveaway.

Video showed dozens of fans already forming a line outside Dodger Stadium Wednesday afternoon hours before the game was set to start.

Fans had also complained on the first and second Ohtani Bobblehead nights that they were not able to get the Bobblehead as the team ran out of the supply within hours.

Get it online

Different versions of the Ohtani Bobbleheads are being sold in a number of online marketplaces, including eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Poshmark.

But the downside is that some of the figurines are being sold for as much as $3,500, and it may be hard to distinguish online whether the product is real or counterfeit.

Keep checking

Fans can continue to keep an eye out for future Ohtani Bobblehead nights here as the team typically announces weeks in advance.