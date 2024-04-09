Shooting near Exposition Park leaves at least one person dead

A person was reported dead following a shooting in the Exposition Park area Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at around 5 p.m. off of Vermont Avenue and W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Shots rang out in the area just south of USC and the LA Coliseum, leaving one person dead.

Vermont Avenue will be shut down between W. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Exposition Boulevard as authorities investigate the motive for the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still searching for the person responsible for the shooting.