Sixth Street Viaduct

A Look at the Sixth Street Viaduct's Film History

Remembering the filmography to The Sixth Street Viaduct after its reopening after six years.

By Lesley Rodriguez

An aerial view of the Sixth Street Viaduct .
Getty

With the reopening of the Sixth Street Viaduct, Hollywood got its favorite filming location back after six long years of construction.

The Viaduct has got a long film history that pays tribute to LA. 

Several classic films have featured a scene at the Viaduct. From "Grease" (1978) to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" (1991).  

Other classics include "The Mask" (1994), "True Lies" (1994), and "To Live and Die in L.A." (1985). 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More recent movies, like "Transformers" (2007), "Drive" (2011), "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012), "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014) and "Furious 7" (2015) have all featured the Viaduct before the remodel. 

Los Angeles Jul 11

LA's Long-Awaited Sixth Street Viaduct Opens to The Public

Sixth Street Viaduct Jul 9

Learn About the New Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge and Its Features

The Sixth Street Viaduct also has been seen in TV shows from "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Lost" to an animated feature from "Bojack Horseman." 

The Viaduct is not only famous for its film history, it appears in the background of several music videos of different genres. 

Well known artists like The Pussycat Dolls filmed there for their song "Don't Cha," Pharrell Williams for his song "Happy," Kendrick Lamar for his song "Humble," and the Beastie Boys's song "Sabotage." 

The reopening of the new-and-improved Viaduct might open a bridge to new opportunities in Hollywood. 

This article tagged under:

Sixth Street Viaductfilm locationHollywood landmarks
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us