Long Beach

Small plane crash lands on roof of hangar at Long Beach Airport

The pilot suffered minor injuries after the plane came to a stop upside-down on the south side of the airport.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jamie Bankson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane crash landed upside-down on the roof of a hangar Monday afternoon at Long Beach Airport.

The plane came to a stop on top of the single-story building in the 2900 block of East Spring Street, just north of the 405 Freeway on the south side of the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Details about what led to the landing were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us