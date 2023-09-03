Small plane crashes near Compton/Woodley Airport: Fire Department

A small plane crashed Sunday just a few blocks away from Compton/Woodley Airport, the Compton Fire Department said.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in a wash near the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Reeve Street. There, a single-engine Cessna carrying a banner crashed after the pilot reported some kind of mechanical malfunction, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses said the pilot did not appear to be seriously injured. The extent of their wounds was not confirmed by authorities.

A Compton resident who lives roughly a block away from the crash site said he was watering his yard when the incident happened.

“I heard the crash and I no longer saw the airplane. It disappeared,” Mario Castellano Santos said in Spanish.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.