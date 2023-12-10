Smash-and-grab attempt in Temecula leads to car chase that ends in Compton

An attempted smash-and-grab at a Temecula jewelry store led to a cross-county car chase that ended in Compton with several people arrested.

The chase began after Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:40 p.m. to a report of a gunshot in Temecula near the intersection of Winchester and Margarita Roads. There, officials learned multiple people had tried to rob a jewelry store in a smash-and-grab attempt.

“Three people – they came in and they start smashing the glass and taking the stuff and just fled out,” a witness told NBC4.

Three people were detained at the scene, but others took off in a white vehicle that instigated a pursuit. That vehicle led police from Temecula through Orange County and ultimately to Compton, where the chase ended at an apartment complex parking lot.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident due to the smash-and-grab attempt and arrested the outstanding suspects. The department did not disclose how many people were arrested nor did it specify what charges they may face.

No injuries were reported in connection with the case.