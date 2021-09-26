SoCal Couple Holds Wedding at Dodger Stadium

A SoCal couple said "I do" instead of "let's play ball" on the home plate at Dodger Stadium Saturday.

Major Dodger fans, Jennifer Fisher and Kelvin Golden, hosted their wedding at the place where they've made lots of memories together.

Fisher and Golden have been featured in the Dodgers Kiss Cam and her engagement ring has two Dodger blue sapphires.

They say their entire engagement has been leading up to this moment, a wedding at LA's most beloved sports stadium.

Fisher has an impressive collection of shoes, that will make any shoe/Dodger fan aficionado jealous.

"There's nothing better than to marry at a place where I've had such great joys, and now to add one of my greatest joys on home plate," Fisher said. "I feel like we won the World Series!"

Their rehearsal dinner was called "the tailgate," the ceremony the "ninth inning (of single life)" and the reception was the "victory parade" to their "World Series Championship" marriage.

Instead of bridesmaids, the "bridal bullpen" was staffed with leading and supporting pitchers, the ace, closers, long relievers, and the Cy Young Winner. Fishers mother and father were the bullpen coach and pitching coach.

The "groom’s dugout" consisted of the shortstop, pinch hitter, designated hitter, catcher and base stealer. The mother of the groom was the manager, and his late father was the Hall of Famer.

Instead of a flower girl and ring bearers, they respectively had a ball girl, ball boy and bat boy.

The ushers, were of course the umpires.