SoCal Husband Gifts Wife ‘White Christmas' With Snow in Backyard

When Tom Gregg asked his wife what she wanted for Christmas, she told him she already had everything she wanted, except one thing: a “white Christmas.”

Despite living in Norco, a Southern California city with virtually no chance of getting accumulating snowfall, Gregg set out to fulfill his wife’s dream.

The loving husband hired a truck to haul snow and place it on their yard, simulating a snowfall from the night prior.

“I still can’t believe my husband,” Stephanie Gregg said. “All I said, was, ‘Babe, I wish we could have a white Christmas.’ I woke up to 22 tons of snow being blown. I had a flipping big rig and a huge snow blower outside my house at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve.”

The Greggs even invited neighbors to partake in the fun. Videos posted by the Greggs show people laughing and smiling as they zoom down a manmade snow hill in the yard.

“We got our white Christmas,” Stephanie Gregg said. “We had the best Christmas ever.”