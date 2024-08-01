BMW pursuit driver crashes into car at high speed in Koreatown

The driver of a BMW who was being chased by police crashed at high speed during the pursuit Thursday afternoon in Koreatown.

After the collision, the BMW and Mazda both came to a stop on a sidewalk in the residential neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles.

At least one of the BMW occupants was wanted in connection with a robbery, the sheriff's department said. At least one person ran from the BMW after the crash. Police dragged another man from the car.

Details about the conditions of the occupants of the Mazda were not immediately available.