Pursuit

Stolen Kia crashes into 405 Freeway divider during LA chase

The driver slammed at high speed into the concrete barrier near Wilshire Boulevard in West Los Angeles.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sparks flew from a stolen car that led the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit after the driver crashed into the center divider of the 405 Freeway.

The chase began sometime before 8:45 p.m. Thursday after LAPD's West Division responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Details on how the car was obtained were not immediately available.

Leading police on a pursuit on streets and freeways, the driver crashed into the center divider of the 405 Freeway near Wilshire Boulevard, rendering the car useless. Shortly after the crash, the driver surrendered to law enforcement.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released. It is unclear what charges they may face.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us