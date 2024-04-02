Watch: Pickup driver cuts across lawns in Alhambra chase

A pickup driver hopped a curb and cut across sidewalks and lawns in front of homes Tuesday during a chase in an Alhambra neighborhood.

The chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle. Details about the auto theft were not immediately available.

The driver went through several stoplights in Alhambra and cut off other drivers trying to turn at intersections during the chase that stayed in the same general area of the community east of Los Angeles. The pickup backed into a utility pole in an alley and narrowly missed other vehicles.

The driver went onto a sidewalk and over lawns in front of homes.

Law enforcement vehicles appeared to drop back as the driver continued circling around the same neighborhood. The driver pulled into a gas station, picked up a bag on the ground and got back in the pickup.

