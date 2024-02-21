Pursuit comes to fiery end after driver ditches stolen big rig near Rancho Cucamonga

An hourlong pursuit came to a fiery end after the successful deployment of a spike strip that led to sparks flying from the front of a stolen big rig Wednesday into early Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the semi-truck was stolen out of a gas station in Bakersfield. It is unclear what the big rig is carrying.

CHP was able to successfully deploy a spike strip that blew the front two tires of the vehicle near Upland. However, the driver continued traveling eastbound on the 210 Freeway with sparks flying from where the tires once were.

After reaching Rancho Cucamonga, more sparks came out of the front of the vehicle until it burst into flames. Ditching the vehicle off the side of the eastbound 210 Freeway near Finch Avenue, the driver ran off in an attempt to evade officers.

The driver ran toward a residential neighborhood and attempted to lose officers by running through an apartment complex. Ultimately, officers were able to detain him at the apartment complex.