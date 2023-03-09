Pursuit From San Gabriel Valley Leads Into Malibu

The pursuit of a stolen car that began in Riverside was called off by the California Highway Patrol when it reached the Malibu area Thursday night.

Authorities were chasing the driver because the vehicle was believed to be stolen. The driver was traveling at high rates of speed, reaching over 80 mph at some points.

The pursuit crossed through the 10 and 405 freeways.

The vehicle continued through northbound on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The CHP did not disclose the reason it ended the chase.