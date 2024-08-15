Pursuit

High-speed motorcyclist leads chase from San Gabriel to San Fernando Valley

By Karla Rendon

A high-speed motorcyclist led police on a pursuit that started in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.

The chase occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m. when officers tried to halt a motorcyclist who was traveling at dangerously fast speeds. The driver initially refused to pull over, leading authorities toward the San Fernando area.

The chase came to an end at around 9:40 p.m. when the driver surrendered on Sunland Boulevard in the Shadow Hills area.

Authorities did not release the name of the driver.

