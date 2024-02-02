Pursuit

Pursuit suspect drives down embankment trying to evade police near Norwalk

By Karla Rendon

The driver of a possibly stolen truck drove down a river embankment Friday while trying to evade law enforcement during a pursuit that ended in Norwalk.

The pursuit began sometime before 4:30 p.m. after law enforcement received a call of a possibly stolen vehicle. While traveling through Whittier, Santa Fe Springs and Norwalk, the driver recklessly drove on the wrong side of the road several times and cut off other motorists in an effort to flee from police.

In a desperate attempt to get rid of law enforcement, the driver went off the road of the eastbound 105, driving on the dirt until reaching the edge of a river embankment. The truck then went down the embankment, coming to a stop at the bottom.

Law enforcement entities believed the driver ditched the truck and went to a nearby homeless encampment, where they searched for the suspect.

An arrest was made after a brief search. Officials did not release the name of the person arrested nor detail what charges they may face.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
