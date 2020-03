Police were in pursuit of a driver on the 110 Freeway southbound in the city of Carson Wednesday night, before the driver of the red pickup truck exited onto the 405 Freeway.

Soon after, the driver of the red pickup truck led officers on a short pursuit through the city of Torrance.

A short time later, the pursuit ended with the driver, a man, and a passenger, a woman, being taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.