Officers chase driver of fitness service's stolen minivan in LA and Orange counties

Officers chased the driver of a fitness service business' stolen minivan Thursday morning on freeways in LA and Orange counties.

The minivan is owned by Fit For Life 1, a fitness service program in South Gate catering to the needs of adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. A person who answered the phone at the business told NBCLA the minivan was stolen from a body shop.

Details about the theft that led to the pursuit were not immediately available.

The pursuit of the Honda Odyssey began in the Los Angeles area and continued on the 405 Freeway into Orange County. The driver entered southern Orange County on the 5 Freeway just before 10 a.m.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver is the only person in the minivan. The minivan remained mostly in the carpool lane as it traveled south on freeways at speeds around 85 mph.