police chase

Officers chase Rolls-Royce driver in downtown LA

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police Lights

Officers chased a Rolls-Royce driver at high speed Wednesday afternoon in the Los Angeles area.

The chase was Pasadena and Arcadia area earlier Wednesday morning before entering downtown Los Angeles around midday. Officers appeared to back off the chase.

The pursuit came to an end after the driver entered a parking garage.

Details about what led to the pursuit were not immediately available. There were no reports of an arrest.

