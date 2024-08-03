First Alert Forecast

Excessive heat expected through next week across SoCal

By City News Service

File image of the sun.
NBC Bay Area

The heat is on again for much of Southern California, thanks to another high-pressure system, with temperatures expected to slowly rise throughout the weekend and into next week.

Potentially "dangerous and significant heat risks across the interior" are anticipated by Sunday or Monday, and continuing "through most of next week," National Weather Service forecasters said. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the warmest days.

Another excessive heat watch will take effect Sunday morning in the Antelope Valley and remain in place until Tuesday night, with temperatures possibly reaching as high as 107 degrees. Excessive heat watches will also be in effect for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, where the mercury could rise to 103, and in the San Gabriel Mountains, Antelope Valley foothills and 5 and 14 Freeway corridors, where highs are expected around 100.

A heat advisory has also been issued for the Santa Ana mountains and foothill regions in Orange County from 10 a.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to 102 in the forecast.

As usual, the coast will be the best place to avoid the heat, with temperatures only rising about one to three degrees above normal, according to the NWS.

