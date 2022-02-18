LAX

Some Lanes On LAX Arrivals Level To Close Overnight Starting Monday

The closures will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and through March 9 as crews construct a pedestrian bright over the lanes.

By City News Service

Starting Monday, outer lanes of Lower World Way, the arrivals level of LAX, will be closed overnight for more than two weeks while crews construct a pedestrian bridge over the roadway, airport officials announced Friday.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night starting Monday and through Wednesday March 9, the outer lanes of the Lower/Arrivals level will be closed to traffic. The closure will also occur on April 4 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to the Lower/Arrivals level inner lanes, and airport officials warned people visiting LAX to watch for posted signs and use caution when driving through construction areas.

The bridge being constructed will connect the Terminal 1 extension to the future Automated People Mover Central Terminal Area Station.

The 2.25-mile Automated People Mover is the centerpiece of the airport's modernization program. The train system will have six total stations -- three inside the Central Terminal Area and three outside the CTA, which will connect the train system to LA Metro and a car rental facility.

Officials expect the train system to be ready in 2023, and the full modernization project is expected to be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, being held in Los Angeles.

