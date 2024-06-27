2024 Paris Olympics

Southern California beach volleyball duo prepares for Paris Olympics in Hermosa Beach

Chase Budinger and Miles Evans are using Hermosa Beach as their Olympic stadium before heading off to Paris.

By Olivia Garvey and Mia Cortés Castro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chase Budinger and Miles Evans, California natives, are practicing for the 2024 Summer Olympics by simulating the Paris courts on Hermosa Beach.

The duo has been playing together for about two years. After practicing ceaselessly, they built a chemistry as a duo and are now first-time olympians.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Walking into the stadium that’s gonna be packed with 14,000 people, you have the Eiffel Tower in the background, really just enjoy it when you’re walking in and look at your surroundings and what you’ve accomplished for the past two years of this journey,” Budinger said, anticipating their arrival in Paris “Once we step onto that court, just get back to business and it’s just another game for us.”

While practicing on Hermosa Beach, Budinger and Evans added fan noises, chants of “USA! USA!” as background for their drills to prepare for what the stadium will sound like in Paris.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Budinger, who was once an NBA player signed with over five national basketball teams and one international team over the span of 8 years, turned to beach volleyball after retiring from his professional basketball career. 

2024 Paris Olympics 10 hours ago

USWNT announces roster for 2024 Olympics with Alex Morgan missing the cut

gymnastics Jun 25

Olympic all-around champion Carly Patterson previews 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials

His return to professional athletics through beach volleyball will make him the first person to compete in both the NBA and Olympic Beach Volleyball.

Evans, who connected with Budinger through the Association of Volleyball Professionals, played volleyball for two years at UC Santa Barbara before retiring to focus on professional beach volleyball.

“It comes in waves, for sure,” said Evans about feeling nervous leading up to the Olympics. “At certain moments, my buddies are like, ‘Dude, you’re an Olympian!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, no way!’”

The duo will begin preliminary matches in Paris on July 27.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsHermosa Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us