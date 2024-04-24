Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day was set to be commemorated across Southern California Wednesday as it marked the 109th anniversary of the start of events widely viewed by scholars as the first genocide of the 20th century.

“Genocide denied is genocide repeated,” said Edward Barsoumian of the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region. “Not only were there 1.5 million Armenians massacred during the Armenian Genocide of 1915, the same genocidal policy continues today with Turkey and Azerbaijan working diligently to eradicate the Armenian people.”

On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople, leading to an estimated 1.5 million people being killed. Turkey denies the deaths constituted genocide, saying the toll has been inflated and that those killed were victims of civil war and unrest.

LA, Glendale schools closed

Schools will be closed today in the Los Angeles and Glendale unified school districts to commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

The LAUSD Board of Education adopted a policy in 2020 to close schools on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Students and teachers in the Glendale Unified School District have been given the day off on April 24 since the 2013-14 school year.

A bill establishing Genocide Remembrance Day as a state holiday to be observed on April 24 and permitting public schools and community colleges to close in observance of the holiday was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022.

Solidary events across Southern California

East Hollywood: Armenian Genocide March for Justice starts at 10 a.m. at 5300 Hollywood Boulevward in the LIttle Armenia neighborhood.

Montebellow: A community-wide commemoration of the Armenian genocide will be held at the Genocide Monument in Bicknell Park. The commemoration will include a speech by human rights attorney Karnig Kerkonian and the placement of flowers.

Beverly Hills: Armenian Youth Federation Western United States, as part of the Armenian Genocide Committee, will hold a protest outside the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles, joined by various allies, advocacy organizations and elected officials.