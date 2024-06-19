SPACEX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of 20 Starlink satellites

The launch is expected to happen at 8:40 p.m.

By Staff Reports

A SpaceX launch is planned for Tuesday night for a Falcon 9 launch of 20 Starlink satellites.

According to SpaceX’s website, 13 of the satellites will have “Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Station in California.”

The launch is expected to happen at 8:40 p.m. "A live webcast of the mission will be on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff," the site said.

“This is the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62 and three Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean,” SpaceX said on their website.

