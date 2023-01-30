What to Know A SpaceX rocket is set for launch Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara.

The launch window opens at 12:26 p.m.. California time

The rocket will fly south, carrying Starlink satellites into orbit.

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to deliver more than four dozen Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Monday in a launch from the California coast.

The Falcon rocket launch is scheduled for 12:26 p.m. California time from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. The rocket will carry 49 Starlink Internet satellites and D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier SCV009 Eclectic Elena.

SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Here's what to know about the Monday launch and how to watch

How to Watch the SpaceX Rocket Launch

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to the rockets liftoff using this link or by watching the YouTube video below.

What are Starlink satellites?

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up. The satellites have been shuttled into space by SpaceX rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

Can I see the Starlink satellites in orbit?

Yes, they sometimes put on a celestial show. If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky.

The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.