Special homecoming for miracle baby held at Cedars-Sinai

The healthcare team at Cedars-Sinai held a special celebration for the smallest baby ever born at that hospital.

Ellyannah Lopez weighed less than a pound when she was born 10 months ago. She had a slim chance of living further, but she is now at a healthy 17.4 pounds.

“Ten months ago my husband and I walked into L&D without any expectation of when we would leave this place or what our journey would look like, but we knew this day would come,” said Ceci Juarez, the baby's mother. “We were very hopeful and we had faith that things would work out.

Juarez said she trusted the hospital and knew they were in good hands. “Today we get to take our daughter home after 10 months,” she said.

The baby will still need oxygen and feeding treatments at home, but the parents are excited to take her home.