Spread last-minute holiday cheer at these SoCal toy drives for 2023

With the Christmas season in full swing, feelings of generosity are filling the air.

Residents of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties can spread joy for the 2023 holiday season by participating in local toy drives.

Make some last-minute donations at one or more of the locations below in 2023:

BOMA/Greater LA Annual Toy Drive

BOMA and Greater LA are accepting drive-by collection bin donations until Dec. 13.

Donors can drop off items directly at drop-off locations on Dec. 14 and 15.

A Volunteer Sort Day will be hosted on Dec. 16 at 2121 Ave. of the Stars from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Children’s Fund’s Celebration of Giving Toy Drive

The Children’s Fund is accepting online, in-person and monetary donations until Dec. 14.

Online donations can be made by shopping from the organization’s Amazon wishlists and shipping items to Children's Fund, 348 W. Hospitality Lane, #110, San Bernardino.

Participants can request a toy drop-off time Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A form for monetary donations can be found on their site.

Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

Disney is continuing its 75-year partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots program with its Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

Among its in-person donation locations are participating Disney Store locations and Anaheim’s Downtown Disney.

Online donations will run through Dec. 24, but in-person donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

LAPD Mission Area Holiday Toy Giveaway

The giveaway is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. at Sepulveda Recreation Center, located at 8825 Kester Ave. in Panorama City.

This toy drive is dedicated to families in the San Fernando Valley.

The event will feature activities such as a children’s snow play area, live music, food and more.

Sgt. Ignacio Murillo can be contacted for further information at 818-838-9860.

LAPD and Speak Out Against Bullying Holiday Toy Giveaway

The LAPD is partnering with Speak Out Against Bullying to provide children with a holiday experience that includes Santa Claus, entertainment and food on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LAPD Northeast Station on 3353 San Fernando Rd.

For further information, contact Vanessa Avila of the LAPD at 213-880-8906 or Monica Harmon of Speak Out Against Bullying at 424-835-1373.

Long Beach Police Department Toy Patrol

Families who receive gifts through Toy Patrol are Long Beach families that officers have come into contact with while on duty.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15 at participating locations listed on the site.

Operation Santa Claus

The Operation Santa Claus toy drive is year-round and coordinated by the Orange County Social Services Agency.

For more information on donation sites throughout the county, prospective participants are encouraged to call 714-679-2438 or email OperationSantaClaus@ssa.ocgov.com.

Online donations can be made via this form.

Season of Giving and Holiday Toy Drive

The City of Riverside is encouraging community members to gather at 1240 Palmyrita Ave. in Riverside on Dec. 8 to participate in an Adopt-A-Family program and donate Christmas food boxes, toys and gift wrapping supplies.

Visit their site for more information.

SoCal Prime Car Show Toy Drive

SoCal Prime is inviting community members to their classic car show and toy drive on Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 31569 Canyon Estates Dr. in Lake Elsinore.

Small business vendors and classic car owners are also welcome.

Spark of Love