Police search for man accused of stabbing, attempted carjacking in Laguna Niguel

The stabbing took place outside a Whole Foods parking lot in the Aliso Viejo Shopping Plaza.

By Hetty Chang

Investigators in Orange County are searching for a man they stay stabbed another man in an attempted carjacking Wednesday night.

Detectives believe this was a random attack outside the Whole Foods in the Aliso Viejo Shopping Plaza in Laguna Niguel.

Deputies responded to the parking lot on Aliso Creek Road just after 10 p.m. to reports of an attempted carjacking and possible stabbing, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesman.

When they arrived they found a man with injuries consistent with being injured with a sharp object. The Orange County Fire Authority said the victim in his 20’s was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Coworkers told NBCLA the man who was attacked works at the Whole Foods. Investigators could not confirm that.

Investigators said they were given a very vague description of the suspect, after an extensive search Wednesday evening, they could not find him.

A spokesperson for Whole Foods said they could not comment on active investigations.

