Altadena

Stabbing Suspect Shot to Death by Altadena Sheriff's Deputy

When deputies tried to contact the man who allegedly stabbed her, he “still had a knife and a deputy-involved-shooting took place,” Koerner said.

By City News Service

A stabbing suspect was fatally shot in Altadena Sunday by a sheriff's deputy.

The shooting happened about 4:05 p.m. near Figueroa Drive and Lincoln Avenue, said Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner.

Deputies were flagged down by a woman suffering from stab wounds, Koerner said. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man apparently died at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The nature of the relationship between the man and woman was not yet known, Koerner said.

