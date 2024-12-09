Los Angeles

Teenager in serious condition after stabbing at Verdugo Hills High School

People were looking for four people linked to the stabbing.

By Helen Jeong

Two people were injured in a stabbing incident at a high school in the Tujunga community in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said they first received a call at around 1:54 p.m. on Verdugo Hills High School on Plainview Avenue.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One of the victims, who was identified to be a 17-year-old male, was listed in serious condition at the hospital.

Another victim’s identity and condition were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police were looking for a total of four suspects who may be involved in the stabbing. They were last seen running away from the school area in a white Toyota Corolla four-door vehicle. 

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the weapon used in the attack is a knife.

Crime and Courts Dec 5

Naked man arrested on Newbury Park football field accused of killing teen brother

Crime and Courts Dec 4

2 students wounded, suspected gunman dead after shooting at California school

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us