Two people were injured in a stabbing incident at a high school in the Tujunga community in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said they first received a call at around 1:54 p.m. on Verdugo Hills High School on Plainview Avenue.

One of the victims, who was identified to be a 17-year-old male, was listed in serious condition at the hospital.

Another victim’s identity and condition were not immediately available.

Police were looking for a total of four suspects who may be involved in the stabbing. They were last seen running away from the school area in a white Toyota Corolla four-door vehicle.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the weapon used in the attack is a knife.