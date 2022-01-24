State Senator, LAUSD Will Announce Legislation to Help Keep Schools Open

Leaders from the Los Angeles Unified School District and San Diego Unified School District will come together with State Senator Dr. Richard Pan on Monday morning, to announce state legislation aimed at keeping schools safely open during the pandemic.

Details about the legislation, which event organizers called a "major announcement" in a news release, were not immediately available.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the legislation Pan is set to announce Monday morning will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state's list of required vaccines for attending K-12 schools.

The announcement comes during a continued surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant of the virus, which has forced some SoCal schools to return to remote learning.

Pan, Democratic state senator representing Sacramento, is a pediatrician and Chair of the Senate Health Committee.

He is expected to be joined by other school and state officials for the announcement, including Los Angeles Unified Board President Kelly Gonez, Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly, San Diego Unified Board Member Richard Barrera, and California Medical Association President Robert E. Wailes, M.D.

