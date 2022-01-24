coronavirus pandemic

State Senator, LAUSD Will Announce Legislation to Help Keep Schools Open

The announcement comes during a continued surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant of the virus.

By Staff Reports

Leaders from the Los Angeles Unified School District and San Diego Unified School District will come together with State Senator Dr. Richard Pan on Monday morning, to announce state legislation aimed at keeping schools safely open during the pandemic.

Details about the legislation, which event organizers called a "major announcement" in a news release, were not immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the legislation Pan is set to announce Monday morning will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state's list of required vaccines for attending K-12 schools.

The announcement comes during a continued surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant of the virus, which has forced some SoCal schools to return to remote learning.

LAUSD Jan 13

Some LAUSD Parents Choose to Keep Kids Home Over COVID

LAUSD Jan 12

LAUSD Students Return to Class, as Everyone Gets Used to Glitches

LAUSD Jan 3

What to Know: LAUSD Requiring All Students, Staff to Show Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test Regardless of Vaccination Status

Pan, Democratic state senator representing Sacramento, is a pediatrician and Chair of the Senate Health Committee.

He is expected to be joined by other school and state officials for the announcement, including Los Angeles Unified Board President Kelly Gonez, Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly, San Diego Unified Board Member Richard Barrera, and California Medical Association President Robert E. Wailes, M.D.

Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicCOVID-19LAUSDCOVID-19 vaccinesSchools and COVID
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us