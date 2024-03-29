A wave of music awaits Southern California music lovers this summer.

Hundreds of adoring fans are anticipated to fill up performing arenas for the chance to hear their favorite artists and bands. Whether it's jazz, EDM or indie, there is something for everyone.

Preparation is key as most festivals are expensive and require months of planning to attend.

Jazz at Newport Beach

The Subaru Newport Beach Festival will take place from May 31 to June 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.

Performances include Babyface, Brian Culbertson, Average White Band, Norman Brown, Damien Escobar, Avery Sunshine, Jazz Funk Soul, Lindsey Webster, Marion Weathers & Althea Rene, Jarrod Lawson, Erin Stevenson and Lin Roundtree.

All bags will be search upon entry. Small clutch purses and fanny packs are allowed and do not need to be clear. All other bags are required to be clear.

Single-day entrance tickets start at $165. More information can be found here.

Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will take place June 16 and 17 at 3:30 p.m., hosted by Comedian Arsenio Hall.

Saturday performances are Jodeci, Alex Isley, Christian McBride, Charles Lloyd, Mulatu Astatke, the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA and the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts Jazz.

Sunday performances are Kamasi Washington, Robert Glapser with special guest Yebba, Cory Henry, The Soul Rebels with special guest Seun Kuti, Baby Rose, Brian Blade and The Fellowship Band, Aneesa Strings and the LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band.

Ticket prices range from $23 to $91, according to seating area. Information on transportation and parking is available here.

R&B at SoFi Stadium

Fool in Love will take place Saturday, August 31 at the Hollywood Park on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

Performances include Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Al Green, Santana, Charlie Wilson, Gladys Knight, The Jacksons, The Commodores and more.

Tickets start as low as $19, according to their website.

General admission includes food choices from regional and local vendors, access to bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations and more.

Metal at Exposition Park

Sound and Fury will take place July 13 and 14 at Exposition Park.

Performers include Anxious, Big Boy, Chat Pile, Clique, Demonstration of Power, Diztort, End It, Fiddlehead, Fleshwater, Full of Hell, Harms Way, Have Heart, Koyo, Kruelty, Kumo 99, One Step Closer, Outta Pocket, Prize Horse, Scarab, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Sunami, They Are Gutting A Body of Water, Twitching Tongues, Volcano, Weekend Nachos, XweaponX.

An official Spotify playlist has been created for this event.

The event is open to all ages, and children under five do not require a ticket. Tickets for both days are available and cost about $150.

Single-day tickets will be available in May, according to their website.

Punk at Pomona Fairplex

No Values will take place June 6 at the Pomona Fairplex.

Performances include the Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, Sublime, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Power Trip and more.

The venue opens from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. All ages are welcome, and children under five enter for free.

Tickets are selling out fast and can be purchased here.

Rock at Glen Helen Amphitheater

Creed: Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival will take place on August 31 at 2 p.m. at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino.

Performances include Creed, 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon and the Verve Pipe.

Tickets start as low as $109.

EDM at LA Historic Park

Lost in Dreams will take place July 12 and 13 at the Los Angeles Historic Park.

The show is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on both days. A few lineups are Angrybaby, Audien, CloudNone, Dabin, EMBRZ, Fairlane, Highlnd and more.

The festival has released an official Spotify playlist for this event as well.

Only people 18 years or older are allowed to enter.

Ticket prices range from $170 to about $225, and are available for purchase as of March 29, 2024.

EDM at SoFi Stadium

Hard Summer will take place August 3 and 4 at the Hollywood Park on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

Saturday performances include Disclosure, Rezz, deadmau5, Jamie xx, Zeds Dead, Cloonee, Mochakk, Skepta, Channel Tres, Wax Motif, Boys Noize, Sidepiece, Sub Focus, Dimension, Seth Troxler, DJ Tennis and more.

Sunday performances include FISHER, Chris Lake, Major Lazer, Subtronics, Tchami, Malaa, Sofi Tukker, Kenny Beats, Eli Brown, Dillion Francis, Matroda, Elderbrook, TroyBoi, ARMNHMR, Hedex and more.

Single-day admission starts at about $190, two-day general admission starts at about $200.

Event hours on Saturday are 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday hours are 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter.

The event also has a zero-tolerance policy on drug use and possession. More information can be found here.

EDM at NOS Event Center

Wasteland will take place August 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino.

A few lineups include Anoluxx, Atmozfears, Audiofreq, Ben Nicky, Bioweapon, Code Black, Coone, Creeds, Darren Styles, Dead X, DJ Isaac, Domina and more.

Two-day general admission starts at about $150. VIP tickets start at about $200.

Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter. More information on amenities, services and accessibility can be found on their website.

Country at Marina Green Park

Coastal Country Jam will wrap up the summer on September 21 and 22 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Marina Green Park in Long Beach.

Saturday performances include Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Redferrin and Tayler Holder. Sunday performances include Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Ian Munsick, Corey Kent, Kassi Ashton and Greylan James.

The festival will be held outdoors. Two-day tickets start at $225. More information can be found on their website.