Man rams stolen big rig into police SUV after chase in Riverside

Authorities are searching for a man who stole a big rig before leading police on a chase and crashing into a patrol SUV in Riverside.

The big rig was stolen in the San Bernardino area before the chase early Monday morning. Details about the theft were not immediately available. Ontario police initially approached the big rig near South Archibald Avenue and Mission Boulevard because it had no license plates, but the driver behind the wheel refused to yield and drove off, an Ontario police spokesman told reporters.

The pursuit continued through the community of Jurupa Valley and onto the 60 Freeway before the driver exited at Market Street in Riverside. The man then rammed an occupied patrol vehicle, prompting police to open fire before abandoning the truck and running into the dense vegetation of a riverbed. Video showed an Ontario Police Department SUV with front-end damage.

Officers opened fire on the driver, but there were no reports of injuries. It was unclear how many officers opened fire.

The man jumped out of the truck and ran into the thick brush of the Santa Ana riverbed, prompting a large police search.

No arrests were reported Monday afternoon.