Stowaway flies from Denmark to LAX without a passport or boarding pass

A criminal complaint was filed against a man who flew from Denmark to Los Angeles without a passport, visa or plane ticket.

Sergey Ochigava, who officials say is from Russia, arrived on Nov. 4 to LAX around 1 p.m. on a Scandinavian Airlines flight that took off from Copenhagen.

At the Customs and Border Protection checkpoint at LAX, CBP officers discovered Ochigava was not listed as a passenger on the flight manifest.

Ochigava was asked for his passport which he was unable to provide and lied to officials saying he left it behind on the airplane.

Customer service attempted to recover his documents but CBP were unable to find documentation that Ochigava had a flight into the U.S. According to the CBP supervisor, Ochigava should have been in their system if he had a booking for a flight

No passport was recovered but officials found a Russian and Israeli ID in his personal belongings.

Ochigava told officers he had a Ph.D. in economics and marketing and worked as an economist in Russia a long time ago.

He claimed he had not been sleeping for three days and was confused about what was going on. Ochigava stated that he did not remember how he got on the plane in Copenhagen and would not explain what he was doing in Denmark.

Crew members of flight SK 931 made note of the stowaway as he wandered around the plane throughout the trip.

According to the flight crew, Ochigava asked for two meals during each meal service and even attempted to eat chocolate that belonged to the crew members.

A Scandinavian Airlines station manager confirmed that he was not on the manifest and when a headcount was done there was a "plus one" on the passenger load aboard SK 931.

The 46-year-old stowaway is in federal custody and expected to be in court on Dec. 26.