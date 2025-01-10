Street vendors use TikTok to rally, raise donations for Eaton Fire victims

A group of street vendors using the power of social media have rallied a community to help those affected by the destruction of the Eaton Fire.

The hot dog vendors said they were able to raise money to buy supplies thanks to TikTok and generous donations.

"Through the power of TikTok, all of our TikTok viewers sent us donations through CashApp, Zelle, Venmo. With their donations, we're able to buy all the ingredients," said Jimmy Medina, one of the organizers of the donation drive.

Medina, who is also a Pasadena, was one of thousands who were evacuated due to the fire.

"I also had to evacuate and didn't have power for 48 hours. So to distract my mind I rather give back to those who lost their homes in Altadena and also to give back to the first responders," said Medina. "It keeps my mind busy and it's just a joy to give back."

Medina said the effort received thousands of donations as well as volunteers who eagerly showed up outside the Rose Bowl where supply drop-offs were being made.

"At the end of the day, this is all we have, is each other," said Medina. "Humanity, just coming together as one and being there for each other in times like this."