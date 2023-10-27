Sun Valley Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Authorities Friday sought the public's help to find two people wanted in a shooting in Sun Valley that left a man dead and another person wounded.

The shooting occurred about 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Arminta Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The investigation revealed a light-colored SUV drove on Arminta Street,'' an LAPD statement said. “Two passengers exited the SUV and both suspects appeared to be armed. The suspects fired in the direction of the group standing in the driveway. Two victims were stuck by gunfire.”

A 45-year-old man died at a hospital, and the other person was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. Authorities withheld the name of the fatally wounded man, pending notification of relatives. The survivor's name

was not released.

A motive for the crime was not known. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.