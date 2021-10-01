‘Surf City' is Transforming Into ‘Airshow City' After 2-Year Pandemic Delay

The Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach, after a two-year pandemic delay.

The airshow will be one for the history books, in part because of the arial teams that will be participating. Consider it a bit of a military family affair.

"You're gonna see jets going up to 500 mph," said Major Ryan Yingling, an operations officer, U.S. Thunderbirds. "Point nine-four mach. As low as one hundred fifty feet to the ground. As close to the crowd as five-hundred feet. It's going to be exciting. I'm pumped."

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will perform together. And the action is not limited to the air. The event kicked off with a boat race on water- information booths on land to engage the public.

The airshow was cancelled in 2020, a casualty of the pandemic. Its return is welcomed.

"The show must go on," said Tamara Paul, a merchandise associate at Huntington Surf & Sport. "It's just gonna be good, good for the people, good for normal."

The festivities will continue Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.