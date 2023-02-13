Sherman Oaks

Suspect Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks

A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over an apparent noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody.

By City News Service

A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody.

The shooting was reported at about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to LAPD.

The man died at the scene, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Authorities arrested a man in his 40s, police said. His name was not immediately available for release.

According to reports from the scene, the victim was a 68-year-old man and the shooting suspect was one of his neighbors, City News Service reported. The two were believed to have gotten into a dispute over the noise, a confrontation that escalated into a shooting, CNS reported.

The alleged gunman reportedly contacted authorities himself following the shooting.

