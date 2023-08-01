Santa Monica

Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 27-year-old man on Santa Monica Beach

Crime scene tape blocked off part of the path along Santa Monica Beach where a man was killed Monday afternoon in a stabbing.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was arrested in the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man Monday July 31, 2023 on Santa Monica Beach.
One person was arrested in the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man Monday afternoon on Santa Monica Beach.

Police responded at about 2 p.m. Monday to the beach after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found the victim on the east side of the beach near restrooms.

The man had at least one stab wound to his chest. Officers provided CPR until the victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Details about his identity were not immediately available.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument between the victim and attacker near the restroom before the stabbing. The attacker remaiend in the area and was pointed out to police by witnesses. Police took the man into custody and found the weapon in his backpack, according to a statement from the department.

Juan Evarastico Bahena, identified by police as a 48-year-old man who is homeless, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

