Man wanted for murder in custody following pursuit and SWAT standoff in Gardena

The standoff began following a pursuit that ended in the neighborhood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers at a standoff Tuesday March 19, 2024 in Gardena.
NBCLA

Authorities took a man wanted for murder into custody Thursday following a SWAT standoff in Gardena.

The man abandoned a car at about 10 a.m. after a chase ended near 164th Street and South Vermont Avenue, then entered a nearby building. The SWAT standoff continued into early Thursday afternoon in the 16000 block of South Vermont Avenue before the man was taken into custody.

Details about the murder case were not immediately available.

