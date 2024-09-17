SWAT standoff with murder suspect in downtown LA

A SWAT standoff with an armed murder suspect is underway at a downtown Los Angeles building Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division were contacted at around 1:20 a.m. by a witness who had seen a man near Fifth Street who police were looking for in connection with a homicide last week, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar told City News Service.

After officers saw the man and attempted to stop him, he ran inside a building in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and are attempting to negotiate a surrender with the man, Aguilar said.

The suspect is believed to be armed, police said.