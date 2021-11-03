Costa Mesa

Man Barricaded Inside Costa Mesa Home With Two Children

Police responded to the neighborhood following a domestic disturbance.

SWAT officers are involved in a standoff Wednesday morning with a man barricaded inside a Costa Mesa home with two children.

Officers responded to the neighborhood after midnight following a report of a domestic disturbance. A woman who lives at the home told officers she was assaulted.

The woman got out of the home, but she said two children remained inside with the man.

Police said the man has a registered firearm and made threats to officers. 

Nearby residences were evacuated in the 3200 block fo Dakota Avenue. People were asked to avoid the area near Dakota Avenue and California Street.

A crisis-negotiation team was on the scene communicating with the man, police said.

The Newport Mesa Unified School District was notified about the standoff because two schools are nearby, but there were no reports of disruptions at those campuses.

