Nearly 30 cars were damaged when a tall pine tree toppled in a concert parking area at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre.

A 35-year-old woman suffered a leg injury when the Aleppo pine fell at about 8 a.m. at the concert venue in Griffith Park. The woman’s injury is not considered life threatening.

Firefighters searched crushed cars for possible victims, but found no one.

“We weren’t in the car when it happened, so thank God, we’re ok,” said Jared Wight, whose car was covered by large branches. “At the end of the day, it’s just a car.”

Concert-goers said there was an announcement was made inside the theater about the fallen tree.

The fire department estimated the tree was about 40 to 50 feet all. It was not immediately clear how long crews will need to remove the tree.