Taylor Swift's New Album Comes Out Tonight. Here's What We Know About ‘Midnights'

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift's new album, "Midnights," is set for its release at midnight on Thursday, and after weeks of theories and speculation on the part of her fans, Swift's 10th studio album is all but guaranteed to make waves.

But for all the video hints and teases about the album, what do we actually know so far?

What is "Midnights"?

Swift announced "Midnights" to her audience of 91.3 million Twitter followers on Aug. 28. It's the 10th studio album she's released, not counting the two re-recordings of "Fearless" and "Red" in 2021.

It's a pop album, at least according to the genre classification system used by Target and Walmart, with a tracklist of 13 songs.

The only collaborating artist on the album is Lana Del Ray, which Swift announced during one of her "Midnights Mayhem With Me" videos posted to TikTok in early October.

In those videos, Swift built anticipation for the album by -- once per video -- spinning a bingo cage full of ping-pong balls with track numbers written on them, then selecting a ball at random to share the name of the song. In the early hours of Oct. 7, she went the extra mile by sharing all five of the remaining mystery track titles.

The videos each got between 3 million and 10 million views.

The mysterious aura built into the lead-up to its release seems to be part of the theme of the album.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," Swift said in the original album announcement. That statement also featured a dimly-lit, dramatic photo of the singer curled up with her head in her hands.

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

Tracklist

Here's the full tracklist of songs on Taylor Swift's new album:

1. Lavender Haze

2. Maroon

3. Anti-Hero

4. Snow on the Beach [ft. Lana Del Rey]

5. You're on Your Own, Kid

6. Midnight Rain

7. Question...?

8. Vigilante Shit

9. Bejeweled

10. Labyrinth

11. Karma

12. Sweet Nothing

13. Mastermind

Fans of Swift, well-known for dropping easter eggs in her music videos and song lyrics, have been excitedly dissecting all the available material to guess what surprises might be in store.

Release Date and "Chaotic Surprise"

Earlier this week, Swift posted a video to TikTok that included a schedule of music video releases and other content related to the new album, which comes out at midnight ET on Oct. 21.

Thursday evening, the teaser trailer for the album will be shown during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video.

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

At 3 a.m. ET, or midnight for the West Coast, there will be a "very special chaotic surprise." No further details about the kind of surprise it may be were shared.

At 8 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. PT, the first music video will be released. It's for the song "Anti-Hero," the third track on the album. Along with it, there will be a "#TSAntiHeroChallenge" in collaboration with YouTube Shorts.

That night, at 8 p.m. ET, lyric videos for the other songs will be released.

On Monday, Swift will appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her album.

On Tuesday, the second music video will be released, though the star did not specify which song the video is for.

The promo schedule ends on Friday, Oct. 28, with an appearance on the Graham Norton Show.