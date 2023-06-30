Teen arrested in armed robbery shooting death of Hesperia gas station clerk

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting death Thursday of a gas station employee in Hesperia.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responding to a shots fire call found the store clerk, Parveen Singh, unresponsive on the floor of the Mobil gas station in the 14500 block of Main Street. Singh, 27, later died at a hospital.

The shooting was part of an armed robbery, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspected shooter, identified by the agency as a 16-year-old boy, was found about a block from the store and arrested. He was booked at High Desert Juvenile Hall in Apple Valley.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call authorities at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or click here.