Teen Driver of Lamborghini SUV May Face Manslaughter Charge in Fatal High-Speed West LA Crash

The teenage son of a wealthy Southern California businessman may face a manslaughter charge after a crash that killed another driver on a West Los Angeles street.

The teen driver behind the wheel of a black Lamborghini Urus SUV rear-ended a Lexus sedan Feb. 17 on Olympic Boulevard, killing 32-year-old Monique Munoz, police said. The Lamborghini driver was traveling at a high rate of speed as he tried to make a left turn onto Overland Avenue, police said.

Munoz died at the scene. Her Lexus was split in half by the powerful force of the crash. At a candlelight vigil following the crash, family members said Munoz was on her way home from work.

The 17-year-old SUV driver, the son of wealthy businessman and e-commerce developer James Kuhri, was treated at a hospital for injuries. He was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A case presented to county prosecutors last week remains under review, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office told the Los Angeles Times. The arrest occurred at least two weeks ago and was delayed only by the teen’s hospitalization after the crash, he said.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Los Angeles police said the driver was arrested Feb. 23.

Munoz’s family members have claimed Kuhri used his wealth to delay the process.

Kuhri issued a statement Wednesday on Instagram that read in part: “I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused rather pain for everyone affected. Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter. There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you’re are experiencing.”

A protest to all for charges in the case is scheduled for Saturday near the crash site, the Times reported.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).