Teen shot and killed in South Los Angeles

A person who worked near the shooting scene said he saw a group of teenagers getting into a fight before the deadly incident.

By Anastassia Olmos

A teenager was shot and killed near a bus stop and a convenience store in South Los Angeles Monday.

The shooting happened in the 10800 block of Western Avenue near West 108th Street, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

The teenage victim was taken to a hospital but died at the facility, the Sheriff's Department said.

Video footage from the shooting scene showed the victim being taken into an ambulance while other teens wearing backpacks were standing around.

An employee at a nearby business told NBC Los Angeles he saw a fight break out between a group of teenagers at the bus stop.

The shooting occurred within walking distance from two high schools.

