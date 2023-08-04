Texas sends seventh bus of migrants to Los Ángeles

A bus with 49 migrants arrived at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles from Texas on Friday, said the Coalition for the Human Rights of Immigrants (CHIRLA).

“The bus, believed to be funded by the State of Texas, left Brownsville at 11 a.m. (CT) Thursday and arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles on Friday at 12:15 p.m. (PT)”, according to the statement released by CHIRLA.

CHIRLA stated that the migrants are from Brazil, Cameroon, China, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Venezuela. In total, there are 32 adults and 17 children between the ages of 4 months and 16 years.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The L.A. Collective Welcomes is a group of organizations that have taken it upon themselves to welcome migrants and offer resources.

"Migrants whose final destination is Los Angeles will meet with their loved ones, family members, or sponsors the same day. Others will be assisted with travel plans to reach their final destinations," according to the statement.

This is the seventh bus with migrants to arrive to Los Angeles from Texas.

Many migrants at the border are begging for asylum, but they have to prove it is not safe for them to return to their home country. Once they do that, it could take several years for their case to make its way through immigration courts. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News on May 11, 2023.

"Los Angeles continues to open its heart and work collectively to give asylum seekers the refuge they deserve. Our work is to help them find protection and a better life in the U.S., their new home. With this, they will leave behind the suffering and any use of their plight for political agendas," said Angelica Salas, CHIRLA executive director.

The first group of 40 migrants arrived from Texas at Los Angeles’ Union Station on June 14 in a move coordinated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders have approved its self-declared sanctuary city status," Abbott said in a press release in June. "Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

Texas sent buses with immigrants on July 1, July 13, July 18, July 22 and July 27.